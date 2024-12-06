Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 317.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 836,179 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FMC by 116.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2,531.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 253,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 243,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $13,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

