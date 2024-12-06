ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $561.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ASM International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $534.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.42. ASM International has a 52 week low of $465.65 and a 52 week high of $813.23. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.61.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $855.69 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

