Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 17,465 Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QIPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 21.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ QIPT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.29.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
