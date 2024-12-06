AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of AZZ stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. AZZ has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.
