B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Thryv Earnings

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thryv in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

THRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Thryv stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $657.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.86. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,388,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thryv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Thryv by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Thryv by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

