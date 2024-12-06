B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.86. 30,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,744. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.39 million, a P/E ratio of 184.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,199.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.