B. Riley Lowers Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $69.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.39% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Harrow has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Harrow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 217,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 2,730.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

