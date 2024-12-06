Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,923 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 525.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 835,908,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 56,945,263 shares of company stock worth $2,300,620,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BAC opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

