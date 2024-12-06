Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$160.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$147.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$134.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$131.33.

BMO traded up C$6.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$145.88. 2,275,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,111. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$109.02 and a 12-month high of C$147.54. The firm has a market cap of C$106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$128.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.59.

In related news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

