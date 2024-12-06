Barclays Boosts Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target to $70.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rubrik from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Rubrik Trading Up 25.3 %

Shares of Rubrik stock traded up $13.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,831,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,703. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $90,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,760 shares in the company, valued at $18,830,028.80. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 337,545 shares in the company, valued at $16,877,250. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,112 shares of company stock worth $18,997,746 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

