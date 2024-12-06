Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.48.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,408. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

