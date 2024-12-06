Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Shares of COLB opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,330,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,867 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 120,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $3,181,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth $9,458,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

