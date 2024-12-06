Barclays Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $425.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. TD Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE CRM opened at $361.14 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $345.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. This trade represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,894,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,639.5% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 196,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 53,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 43,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.