Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €75.30 ($79.26) and last traded at €75.20 ($79.16). Approximately 1,497,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.44 ($77.31).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.08.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

