BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) COO Ryan Blake Sells 8,677 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Blake sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $113,321.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,067.72. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.59. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

