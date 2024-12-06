Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 5,362 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4,324.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 15,148.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after acquiring an additional 300,543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 36,856.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after buying an additional 240,674 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 133.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 629.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 134,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,477 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $292.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.30 and a 1-year high of $294.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.35.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

