Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after acquiring an additional 325,672 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 472.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

