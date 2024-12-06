Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.94 and last traded at $89.19. Approximately 611,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,062,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Best Buy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Best Buy by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,480 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 33,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

