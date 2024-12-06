BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,081,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 7,229,414 shares.The stock last traded at $2.75 and had previously closed at $2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBAI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 168,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $31,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 160.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 26.9% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.