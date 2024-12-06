Bing Xue Sells 875 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,426. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

AOSL opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

