BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 190,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.91.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
