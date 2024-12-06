BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Sells $18,824,940.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.83, for a total value of $18,824,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,421.24. This trade represents a 67.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,043.31. 550,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,002.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $893.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $742.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,068.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $32,904,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,377,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,019.62.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

