Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO Sells $119,551.30 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 23,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $119,551.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,376,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,908,077.22. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,967,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 764.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 381,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

