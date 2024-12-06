Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 1280241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
Blencowe Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market cap of £9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.87.
Blencowe Resources Company Profile
Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.
