BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI) Stock Position Reduced by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Price Performance
Shares of XHYI stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $38.61.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.