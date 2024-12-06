BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI) Stock Position Reduced by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHYI stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the industrial sector.

