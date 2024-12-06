Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 635,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $53,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,940,000 after buying an additional 64,720 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after acquiring an additional 815,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $91.93.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 16.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,038.74. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,957,676 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

