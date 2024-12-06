Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.25 and traded as high as $33.58. Brandes U.S. Value ETF shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 18,841 shares changing hands.

Brandes U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandes U.S. Value ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.74% of Brandes U.S. Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brandes U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies whose business activities are predominantly in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value BUSA was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

