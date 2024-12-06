Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio Sells 5,000 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,230.47. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $119.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average is $122.64.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BFAM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.