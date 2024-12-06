BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 98,000 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in StoneCo by 90.2% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

