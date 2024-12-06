BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.63 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $188,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,099.52. This trade represents a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $172,696.86. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,591 shares of company stock worth $11,892,886. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

