BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $879,000 Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,361 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.41%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.