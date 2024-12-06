BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Twilio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.87.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $110.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,919,646.26. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $437,938.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,219,595.98. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.