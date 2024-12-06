BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,493 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA opened at $161.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $169.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

