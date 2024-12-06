BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.52, but opened at $52.76. BRP shares last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 116,788 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Scotiabank cut BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins lowered BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a return on equity of 79.58% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BRP by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

