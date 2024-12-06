Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $628.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.53. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $47.01.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $447,531.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,416.90. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,129.67. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,217. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

