Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Reduced by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises approximately 5.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $145,181.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,121.59. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $638,628. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Shares of BURL stock opened at $292.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.24. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $298.89.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Rideshare Rivalry: Lyft Stock Shows Potential to Outperform Uber
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Amgen Stock Falls on Weight Loss Drug Data: Overreaction or Fair?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Enterprise Tech Stocks That Are Viable Takeover Targets in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.