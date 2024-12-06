Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and traded as low as $28.95. Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 12,700 shares traded.

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.