Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,324 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OHI opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

