Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AerCap were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

AerCap Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AER opened at $96.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

