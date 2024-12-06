Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,954 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,541,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 657,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $848,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,901,230.70. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 9,479 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $835,384.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,323,682.27. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,270. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLKB

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.