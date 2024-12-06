Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after buying an additional 9,105,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,597 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,643,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,486,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 966,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,018.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 839,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 822,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $32.98 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

