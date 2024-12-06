Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

