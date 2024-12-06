Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CABGY

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

About Carlsberg A/S

CABGY opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.