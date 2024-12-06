C&C Group (LON:CCR) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.40 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.90). 2,240,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 691,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.60 ($1.88).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.06. The company has a market capitalization of £565.59 million, a PE ratio of -620.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,083.33%.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

