C&C Group (LON:CCR) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.40 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.90). 2,240,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 691,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.60 ($1.88).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C&C Group
C&C Group Stock Performance
C&C Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,083.33%.
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than C&C Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.