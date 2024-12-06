CCL Industries Inc. Purchases 67,024 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$77.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,197,557.04.

On Wednesday, September 18th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 1,609 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$80.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,847.27.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$77.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.08. The firm has a market cap of C$12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$55.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

