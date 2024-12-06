Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells C$185,293.91 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total value of C$185,293.91.

Celestica Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE CLS opened at C$129.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$98.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.71. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.13 and a twelve month high of C$130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.