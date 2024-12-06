Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

