Centiva Capital LP Buys 3,434 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter worth about $26,000.
Solventum Price Performance
Shares of SOLV opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
