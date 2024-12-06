Centiva Capital LP Buys 3,434 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of SOLV opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

