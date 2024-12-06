Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,191.57. This trade represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This represents a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $498.78 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.80.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

