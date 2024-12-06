Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,520 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,500. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,563 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

TYL opened at $630.27 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $638.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $603.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

